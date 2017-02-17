S.Korea economy showing positive signs in capex, exports -vice finmin

Feb 20 South Korea's economy is showing positive signs of growth in exports and capital investment, the country's second vice minister said on Monday, although consumption is still sluggish. "There are some in the media who are pessimistic about our economy, but I don't think we are headed for dire straits," Song Eon-seog told a press conference at the ministry's headquarters in Sejong, south of Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.