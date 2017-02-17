S.Korea economy showing positive sign...

S.Korea economy showing positive signs in capex, exports -vice finmin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Feb 20 South Korea's economy is showing positive signs of growth in exports and capital investment, the country's second vice minister said on Monday, although consumption is still sluggish. "There are some in the media who are pessimistic about our economy, but I don't think we are headed for dire straits," Song Eon-seog told a press conference at the ministry's headquarters in Sejong, south of Seoul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,036,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC