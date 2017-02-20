Ride around the inner city in a pedicab (rickshaw) under a warm...
When you're done shopping and have time to spare, here are great ways to experience Seoul. See the city's thriving art scene, delve into its history, experience the food culture and you may just come away with a better understanding of South Koreans and their culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC