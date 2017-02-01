Research reveals Koreans' genetic roots
Genome analysis of human DNA from the Neolithic era has revealed for the first time that modern Korean people have genetic roots with an ancient people from the Russian far east and southern Asia, according to Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology . The Genomics Institute of UNIST's biomedical engineering department, international archeologists, biologists and genome researchers from Britain, Russia and Germany have sequenced and analysed the genome of female Eastern Asians who are estimated to have lived some 7,700 years ago.
