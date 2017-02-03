Remarks by Secretary Mattis and Minis...

Remarks by Secretary Mattis and Minister Inada at the Top of Their Meeting in Tokyo, Japan

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Last night we had a very enjoyable and candid discussion during the dinner, and under this beautiful weather, it's an extreme delight for me to welcome, and host you today. I take your visit to this region, including Japan, for your first trip overseas as a message which shows your sound commitment and your high priority for the Asian Pacific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC