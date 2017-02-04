Police: Koreans safe in NegOcc

TOP officials of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office led by Senior Superintendent William Senoron met with the leaders of the Korean community Friday afternoon to assure them that they are safe in the province. The meeting, held at Nocppo headquarters at Camp Alfredo Montelibano Sr. in Bacolod City around 4 p.m., came on the heels of the investigations on the kidnapping of a South Korean businessman who was eventually killed inside the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

