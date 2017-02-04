Police: Koreans safe in NegOcc

Police: Koreans safe in NegOcc

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

TOP officials of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office led by Senior Superintendent William Senoron met with the leaders of the Korean community Friday afternoon to assure them that they are safe in the province. The meeting, held at Nocppo headquarters at Camp Alfredo Montelibano Sr. in Bacolod City around 4 p.m., came on the heels of the investigations on the kidnapping of a South Korean businessman who was eventually killed inside the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,544,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC