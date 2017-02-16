PNP to install Korean assistance desks in Pampanga
PHILIPPINE National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said they will install a "Korean police assistance desk" in every Pampanga police office to better address the needs and complaints of the South Korean nationals. During a meeting with Korean ambassador Kim Jae Shin in Pampanga on Wednesday evening, Dela Rosa said they wanted to make sure that the Korean community's stay in Pampanga is safe.
