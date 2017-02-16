PNP to install Korean assistance desk...

PNP to install Korean assistance desks in Pampanga

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

PHILIPPINE National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said they will install a "Korean police assistance desk" in every Pampanga police office to better address the needs and complaints of the South Korean nationals. During a meeting with Korean ambassador Kim Jae Shin in Pampanga on Wednesday evening, Dela Rosa said they wanted to make sure that the Korean community's stay in Pampanga is safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Wed baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC