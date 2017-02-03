Pentagon chief: US has no plans to in...

Pentagon chief: US has no plans to increase Mideast forces

19 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday the U.S. cannot afford to ignore destabilizing moves by Iran, but has no plans to respond by increasing American military forces in the Middle East. Mattis spoke at a joint news conference in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada.

Chicago, IL

