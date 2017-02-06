PDEA confirms Korean mafia presence i...

PDEA confirms Korean mafia presence in Cebu

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency -Central Visayas confirmed the pronouncement of President Rodrigo Duterte last Saturday night in Davao City that a Korean mafia is allegedly operating an illegal drug trade and a prostitution ring in Cebu. PDEA-Central Visayas Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said that he knew about this information since 2009 when he was still the deputy director.

Chicago, IL

