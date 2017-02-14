Pakistan condemns North Korea's missi...

Pakistan condemns North Korea's missile attack

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

The latest missile test conducted by the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea is a violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions. Pakistan calls upon the DPRK to refrain from any step that undermines the prospects of regional peace and stability, Pakistans Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... 13 hr baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Mon UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,901,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC