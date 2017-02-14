Pakistan condemns North Korea's missile attack
The latest missile test conducted by the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea is a violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions. Pakistan calls upon the DPRK to refrain from any step that undermines the prospects of regional peace and stability, Pakistans Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
