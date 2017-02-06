Original Korean musical opens off-Bro...

Original Korean musical opens off-Broadway

5 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

"Interview: A New Musical" will open in New York City on Friday, becoming the first original Korean musical, written and composed by Korean artists, to be mounted off-Broadway at the Theatre at St. Clement's. A preview took place Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

