One Korean Family, Four Generations Later
Lee recounts the origins of the Korean diaspora, beginning with Japan's annexation of Korea in 1910. The story begins in the village in Busan with a fisherman and his wife and the birth of their son, and follows their descendants who live as ethnic Koreans in Japan.
