North Korea's Chemical Weapon: Inside...

North Korea's Chemical Weapon: Inside Deadly VX Nerve Agent Attack

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

What was the chemical weapon behind the 'very painful' death of Kim Jong-un's half-brother, Kim Jong-nam? Kim Jong-Nam, son of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, in 2001, shortly after being arrested for using a fake passport to visit Tokyo Disneyland. International outrage and intrigue are nothing new when it comes to North Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC