North Korean ambassador warned
Standing firm: Anifah briefing the media about recent developments with the North Korean Embassy at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya. - Bernama PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has warned North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol over his verbal attack against Malaysia's handling of the Kim Jong-nam assassination probe but stopped short of saying if any action will be taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb 21
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb 15
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|Feb 13
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|Feb 13
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC