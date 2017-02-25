North Korean ambassador warned

Standing firm: Anifah briefing the media about recent developments with the North Korean Embassy at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya. - Bernama PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has warned North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol over his verbal attack against Malaysia's handling of the Kim Jong-nam assassination probe but stopped short of saying if any action will be taken.

Chicago, IL

