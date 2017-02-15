North Korea to grant visas to Israeli...

North Korea to grant visas to Israeli tourists

Read more: The Times of Israel

The portrait of late North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung is held aloft during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the country's ruling party in Pyongyang, October 10, 2015 An Israeli tourism company said Sunday it has an exclusive agreement to issue tourist visas for North Korea, the secretive state under Western scrutiny for its provocative missile tests, nuclear program, and dire human rights violations. "North Korea is without question one of the most fascinating countries in the world today," said Tarbutu program manager Haim Peres in a statement.

Chicago, IL

