North Korea reportedly test fires missile, challenging US
North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump's new administration. There was no immediate confirmation from the North, which had recently warned it is ready to test its first intercontinental ballistic missile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Sat
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC