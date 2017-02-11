North Korea reportedly test fires mis...

North Korea reportedly test fires missile, challenging US

17 hrs ago

North Korea reportedly fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in what would be its first such test of the year and an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump's new administration. There was no immediate confirmation from the North, which had recently warned it is ready to test its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

