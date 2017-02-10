Nissan used defeat device in Qashqai,...

Nissan used defeat device in Qashqai, Korean court rules

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A South Korean court ruled against Nissan Motor Co. on Thursday in an emissions case, siding with the government in its accusations that the automaker had used a so-called defeat device in its Qashqai SUV.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,665 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC