New images for - Sense 8' revealed, starring Bae Doona

7 hrs ago

Netflix released new images from the upcoming second season of its science-fiction drama series "Sense8," starring Korean actress Bae Doona, on Monday. Bae will return as Sun Bak, the daughter of a powerful businessman in Seoul and a rising star in the underground kickboxing scene, in the series created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski -- the renowned makers of "The Matrix" series -- and J. Michael Straczynski.

Chicago, IL

