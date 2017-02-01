New Details on Black Panther's South Korea Chase Scene Revealed
Last week, Marvel Studios officially announced the production of Marvel's Black Panther had begun and that production would set up shop in both Atlanta and South Korea. Though the description for the film seemed to indicate a primarily Wakandan-set feature, the film will have a big action scene set in South Korea's Busan, including landmarks such as the Gwangalli beach, Gwangan Bridge, and the Jagalchi fish market.
