NBC's Costas being replaced by Tirico at Olympics
In this Oct. 20, 2014, file photo, co-host Bob Costas attends the 24th Annual Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. Costas is stepping down as NBC's prime-time host for the Olympics, to be replaced by Mike Tirico next winter in South Korea, the network said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC