NBC's Bob Costas being replaced by Mike Tirico at Olympics

Bob Costas is stepping down from his role as prime-time host of NBC's Olympics coverage, where he will be replaced next winter in South Korea by Mike Tirico. Costas has been the on-air concierge to NBC's Olympics 11 times, starting in 1992.

