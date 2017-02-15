Most Young Koreans Have No Full-Time Work Experience
Fewer than one in 10 young people with work experience have ever been full-time regular employees, a study finds. According to The Seoul Institute, which polled around 700 people between 18 and 29, more than 78 percent of them had done some kind of work, but just seven percent had been employed full-time.
