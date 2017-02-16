Most Korean startups fail early

Most Korean startups fail early

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Korea Herald

Nearly 6 in 10 South Korean venture companies go belly-up within three years after establishment due to an insufficient investment system and difficulties finding a market, a report showed Wednesday. According to the report compiled by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the number of venture startups in South Korea has exceeded a record number of 30,000 due to sharply lowered entry barriers over the past decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Wed baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Mon UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,920,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC