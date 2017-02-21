Minor Hotels Group Signs First Hotel in South Korea

Minor Hotel Group Berli Jucker House 99 Soi Rubia, Sukhumvit 42 Road, Kwaeng Phrakanong, Khet Bangkok, Thailand Phone: +662-365-7500 Visit Website Minor Hotels Group has signed a deal to debut its Avani brand in South Korea. The new-build 400-key Avani Busan Hotel represents an important milestone for the company, as it will also be the group's first property in South Korea.

