Minor Hotels Group Signs First Hotel ...

Minor Hotels Group Signs First Hotel in South Korea

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Minor Hotel Group Berli Jucker House 99 Soi Rubia, Sukhumvit 42 Road, Kwaeng Phrakanong, Khet Bangkok, Thailand Phone: +662-365-7500 Visit Website Minor Hotels Group has signed a deal to debut its Avani brand in South Korea. The new-build 400-key Avani Busan Hotel represents an important milestone for the company, as it will also be the group's first property in South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb 21 Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,540 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC