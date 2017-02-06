Migrant workers call for better status on anniversary of Yeosu fire
Migrant workers marked the 10th anniversary of a detention center fire that killed 10 migrant workers held there for working in Korea illegally. At a press conference commemorating the incident in front of the immigration office in central Seoul, migrant workers groups called for better regulation of the deportation process and measures to allow migrants living in Korea illegally to attain legal status.
