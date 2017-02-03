Mattis in Asia: Fears soothed but uncertainty remains
The two Asian countries were chosen as the destinations for the first overseas visit by a Trump Cabinet member and US Defense Secretary James Mattis gave Seoul and Tokyo exactly what they were looking for. Both countries had been stunned by comments made by President Donald Trump on the campaign trail that suggested that they should develop their own nuclear weapons to defend themselves and pay more toward the cost of troops stationed in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC