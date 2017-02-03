Mattis in Asia: Fears soothed but unc...

Mattis in Asia: Fears soothed but uncertainty remains

Yesterday

The two Asian countries were chosen as the destinations for the first overseas visit by a Trump Cabinet member and US Defense Secretary James Mattis gave Seoul and Tokyo exactly what they were looking for. Both countries had been stunned by comments made by President Donald Trump on the campaign trail that suggested that they should develop their own nuclear weapons to defend themselves and pay more toward the cost of troops stationed in the region.

Chicago, IL

