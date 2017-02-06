Mattis Assuages Concerns in South Korea, Japan
Defense Secretary James Mattis' debut trip to South Korea and Japan appears to have succeeded in calming some of the anxiety caused by President Trump's erratic behavior in the foreign policy realm, the Associated Press reports. Mattis' military background and level-headed attitude earned the praise of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
