Malaysian police arrest female suspect related to death of DPRK man

The Malaysian police said Wednesday that a female suspect was arrested in the investigation related to the death of a man from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea . National police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement that the suspect was arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport's second terminal, where the man looked for help after feeling unwell on Monday.

Chicago, IL

