Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in death of Kim Jong-nam
In this Feb. 19 photo, Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks about detained Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah, displayed on screen, during a press conference with Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat at the Bukit Aman national police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysian prosecutors will charge two women - Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam - with murder over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, the Southeast Asian country's attorney general said on Tuesday.
