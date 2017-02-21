Malaysia requests NK Embassy cooperate with probe into Kim's death: source
Malaysia has requested the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur allow a diplomat and an airline employee to submit to a probe into the death of Kim Jong-nam, the half brother the North's incumbent leader, a source said Monday. Malaysian police said last week that Hyon Kwang-song, the second secretary at the embassy, and Kim Uk-il, an employee at Air Koryo, the country's flag carrier, are suspected of being involved in the killing of Kim on Feb. 13. Kim was killed at an airport in Malaysia after two Asian women allegedly wiped VX nerve agent on his face.
