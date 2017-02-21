Lotte to face 'severe consequences' i...

Lotte to face 'severe consequences' if it allows US missile system, warns China

China's state media outlet Xinhua has urged Lotte to reject a US missile system on a golf course owned by the Korean conglomerate or face "severe consequences". Xinhua's statement came shortly after the South Korean government proposed to use a golf course, currently owned by Lotte, for the deployment of a US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system.

