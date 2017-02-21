Life expectancy to keep rising; S. Ko...

Life expectancy to keep rising; S. Korean women could hit 91

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Monday, July 12, 2010 file picture an elderly South Korean man takes a nap while on a lunch beak in Seoul, South Korea. While most people born in rich countries will live longer by 2030 with women in South Korea estimated to reach at least 91 Americans will have among the lowest life expectancy of any developed country, a new study predicts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... 21 hr Prophet Atlantis 1
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb 15 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Feb 13 UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC