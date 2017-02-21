Life expectancy study shows many like...

Life expectancy study shows many likely to live beyond 90 by 2030

Average life expectancy will rise in many countries by 2030, breaking through 90 years in some places, and policymakers need to make more efforts to plan for it, according to a large international study. South Koreans are likely to have the highest life expectancy in the world by 2030 and the United States one of the lowest among developed countries, the study showed.

Chicago, IL

