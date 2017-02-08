Lawyers for South Korea's Park reject...

Lawyers for South Korea's Park reject questioning, prosecution says

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an emergency cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. Yonhap/ via Lawyers for South Korean President Park Geun-hye have rejected a plan by a special prosecutor investigating a graft scandal to question her, citing a media leak, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Mon Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,701,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC