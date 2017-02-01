Koreans turn to value brands amid economic slump

More South Koreans choose to go for cheap but quality brands at places like dollar-shop chain Daiso and second-hand shops in search of good deals amid a prolonged economic slump, industry officials said Thursday. Japan-based Daiso, which sells products priced from 2,000 and 5,000 won , operates over 1,000 outlets across the country, a jump from 850 in 2012, the company said.

