Koreans turn to value brands amid eco...

Koreans turn to value brands amid economic slump

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

More South Koreans choose to go for cheap but quality brands at places like dollar-shop chain Daiso and second-hand shops in search of good deals amid a prolonged economic slump, industry officials said Thursday. Japan-based Daiso, which sells products priced from 2,000 and 5,000 won , operates over 1,000 outlets across the country, a jump from 850 in 2012, the company said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
News Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K... Jan 21 Ainu 22
News Bizarre political scandal Jan 20 LKL 2
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Jan 16 Hongdae Hunk 77
News SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear... Dec '16 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC