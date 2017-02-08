Korean govt. unveils plans for Pyeong...

Korean govt. unveils plans for PyeongChang Cultural Olympiad

Read more: Korea Herald

With just a year to go before South Korea's first Winter Games in PyeongChang, the government here announced Thursday detailed plans to add more cultural elements to the global sports event. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism outlined the plan for the "PyeongChang Cultural Olympiad" during the 10th meeting of the PyeongChang Olympics Supporting Committee chaired by Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-Ahn.

Chicago, IL

