Korean govt. unveils plans for PyeongChang Cultural Olympiad
With just a year to go before South Korea's first Winter Games in PyeongChang, the government here announced Thursday detailed plans to add more cultural elements to the global sports event. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism outlined the plan for the "PyeongChang Cultural Olympiad" during the 10th meeting of the PyeongChang Olympics Supporting Committee chaired by Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-Ahn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC