Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards

6 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

As Hollywood was making its final preparations for the glitz, glamor -- and gaffes -- of this year's Oscars, on Saturday the film world's purveyors of lower-budget films gathered in Santa Monica, California, for the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Among those in attendance was Andrew Ahn, who won the John Cassavetes Award presented for the best feature film with a budget under $500,000 for "Spa Night," and who was also a nominee for the Someone to Watch Award.

Chicago, IL

