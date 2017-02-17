Korean Air building parts for B787 Dr...

Korean Air building parts for B787 Dreamliner in Busan

Read more: Korea Herald

About 10 minutes outside Gimhae International Airport in Busan stands a cluster of buildings that make up the Korean Air Busan Tech Center. Housing facilities for airplane maintenance, repair and overhaul as well as manufacturing, the 710,000-square-meter complex is where Korean Air is currently building parts for the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Chicago, IL

