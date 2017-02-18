Kishida meets with South Korean counterpart, demands removal of 'comfort women' statues in Busan

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and his South Korean counterpart, Yun Byung-se, were at odds Friday over the "comfort women" statues South Korean civic groups have erected near Japanese diplomatic establishments in Seoul and Busan, according to a Japanese official. Meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany, Kishida demanded that South Korea remove a statue symbolizing comfort women that stands in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan, the official said.

