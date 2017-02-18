Kishida meets with South Korean count...

Kishida meets with South Korean counterpart, demands removal of 'comfort women' statues in Busan

15 hrs ago

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and his South Korean counterpart, Yun Byung-se, were at odds Friday over the "comfort women" statues South Korean civic groups have erected near Japanese diplomatic establishments in Seoul and Busan, according to a Japanese official. Meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministerial meeting in Bonn, Germany, Kishida demanded that South Korea remove a statue symbolizing comfort women that stands in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan, the official said.

Chicago, IL

