Kim Jong Nam's murder: Timeline of intrigue

In the span of a week, the story of Kim Jong Nam's death has morphed into a murder-mystery filled with palace intrigue and geopolitical ramifications, topped with the surrealist tinge of reality television. The latest news -- Malaysia is recalling its ambassador over Kim's death and summoning Pyongyang's own representative in Kuala Lumpur after he accused his host country of conspiring with "hostile forces" in its investigation.

Chicago, IL

