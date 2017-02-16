KB Financial Group opens 3rd branch in Cambodia
KB Financial Group said Wednesday it has opened a third bank branch in Cambodia in the latest move to strengthen its business in the Southeast Asian country. The opening of the KB Kookmin Bank branch earlier in the day drew some 100 local and South Koreans, including KB Financial Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo, according to KB Financial.
