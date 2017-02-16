KB Financial Group opens 3rd branch i...

KB Financial Group opens 3rd branch in Cambodia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

KB Financial Group said Wednesday it has opened a third bank branch in Cambodia in the latest move to strengthen its business in the Southeast Asian country. The opening of the KB Kookmin Bank branch earlier in the day drew some 100 local and South Koreans, including KB Financial Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo, according to KB Financial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Wed baithuocgiatruyen 1
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Mon UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Feb 13 James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,920,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC