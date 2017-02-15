[Kaeseong 1 Year on] Kaesong park cre...

[Kaeseong 1 Year on] Kaesong park creeps up election agenda

Ahead of the presidential election, debate over the Kaesong Industrial Park is expected to kick into high gear this year as leading contenders call for a resuscitation of the symbol of inter-Korean rapprochement. One year after the park's closure, the issue remains highly contentious across society, with cross-border exchanges at a standstill and the losses of 123 forced-out South Korean firms snowballing.

Chicago, IL

