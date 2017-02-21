Japan to decide on envoy - s return a...

Japan to decide on envoy - s return after 'comfort women - statue relocation

Read more: Korea Herald

Japan will decide when its top envoy will return to Seoul after seeing whether a statue symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery will be relocated in Busan. The move followed the delivery of an official letter from South Korea's foreign ministry to municipalities asking for the relocation, Japan's public broadcaster NHK said Sunday.

