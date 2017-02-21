Japan kindergarten apologizes after possible hate-speech comment

Students recite the Imperial Rescript on Education and Confucian Analects in front of JapanOs national flag, a picture of Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, and a hanging scroll of Confucius at Tsukamoto kindergarten in Osaka, Japan, November 30, 2016. FILE PHOTO - A student stops to bow to a portrait of Japanese former Emperor Hirohito and Empress Kojun at Tsukamoto kindergarten in Osaka, Japan, November 30, 2016.

