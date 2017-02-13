Italian cartoonist draws eclectic Korea
Sergio Varbella, an Italian cartoonist and graphic designer and Angela Gioe, director of the Italian Cultural Institute In the eyes of Sergio Varbella, an Italian cartoonist and graphic designer, Seoul is a city of contradictions, where hypermodernity meets antiquity at every turn of the street. With glittering skyscrapers canvasing gentrified homes, and English billboard signs jutting out from unvarnished landscapes, the Korean capital has given him plenty of visual excitement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|10 hr
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|13 hr
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC