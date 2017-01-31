Hyundai Motor plans to build S. Korea's tallest building in Seoul
Hyundai Motor Group's new headquarters building to be constructed in southern Seoul by 2021 will be the country's tallest, a district office said Wednesday. Its draft document for environmental impact assessment submitted to the Gangnam Ward Office showed that the main building of the planned Global Business Center will be 569 meters tall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|Jan 21
|Ainu
|22
|Bizarre political scandal
|Jan 20
|LKL
|2
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|Hongdae Hunk
|77
|SKorea shuts website mapping women of childbear...
|Dec '16
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC