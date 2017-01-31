Hyundai Motor plans to build S. Korea...

Hyundai Motor plans to build S. Korea's tallest building in Seoul

7 hrs ago

Hyundai Motor Group's new headquarters building to be constructed in southern Seoul by 2021 will be the country's tallest, a district office said Wednesday. Its draft document for environmental impact assessment submitted to the Gangnam Ward Office showed that the main building of the planned Global Business Center will be 569 meters tall.

Chicago, IL

