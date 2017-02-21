[Herald Interview] Ahn So-hee observe...

[Herald Interview] Ahn So-hee observes, listens and empathizes

One of her hobbies is simply to "observe people" as she herself isn't "very outgoing or talkative," Ahn said at an interview Wednesday at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. "People say that observing others, seeing and feeling lots of things will help me even more in my future acting," said the budding actress, who stars in the recent film "A Single Rider" alongside Lee Byung-hun and Gong Hyo-jin, who described Ahn as "surprisingly adult" in interviews.

Chicago, IL

