Half-brother of North Korean leader a...

Half-brother of North Korean leader assassinated by female agents using poisoned needles

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

Seoul - The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. The agency quoted a Seoul government source as saying Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy Mon UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... Mon James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,871,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC