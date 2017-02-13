[Graphic News] South Koreans' rising ...

[Graphic News] South Koreans' rising fat intake

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

The amount of fat consumed daily by South Koreans has continued rising since 1998, when the state first conducted the survey, data showed Sunday. According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the daily fat intake for men was 58.9 grams in 2015, an about 30 percent increase compared to 17 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy 13 hr UKRAINE WINS THE ... 1
News Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre... 17 hr James 1
News Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13) Feb 11 Koreano 78
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16) Jan 29 Horacio 83
News Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance... Jan 28 Ainu 14
News Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr... Jan 27 Your friend 49
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,907 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC