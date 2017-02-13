[Graphic News] South Koreans' rising fat intake
The amount of fat consumed daily by South Koreans has continued rising since 1998, when the state first conducted the survey, data showed Sunday. According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the daily fat intake for men was 58.9 grams in 2015, an about 30 percent increase compared to 17 years ago.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine, Korea mark silver jubilee of diplomacy
|13 hr
|UKRAINE WINS THE ...
|1
|Pentagon calls North Korean weapons 'grave thre...
|17 hr
|James
|1
|Glendale approves Korean 'comfort woman' statue... (Jul '13)
|Feb 11
|Koreano
|78
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|Norm
|230
|Donald Trump would speak with North Korea leader (May '16)
|Jan 29
|Horacio
|83
|Japan Seeks Reassurance About Security Alliance...
|Jan 28
|Ainu
|14
|Immigrants gripped by deportation fears with Tr...
|Jan 27
|Your friend
|49
