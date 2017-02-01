[Graphic News] Nearly 9 in 10 South Koreans use internet: poll
According to the poll of 61,238 people older than 3 years old in 25,000 households by the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning in 2016, 88.3 percent of South Koreans used the internet, with the number of users estimated at 43.64 million, up 3.2 percentage points, or 1.7 million, from the previous year. Nearly 9 out of 10 South Koreans use the internet, the survey showed.
