[Graphic News] Koreans' overseas spending hits record high in 2016
South Koreans spent a new record high abroad last year on increased outbound travel, despite an economic slump and sagging domestic consumption, data showed Saturday. Expenditures on ordinary foreign trips, excluding stays for study, jumped 7.4 percent on-year to $23.1 billion for the year, according to the Bank of Korea and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
